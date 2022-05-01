New Hyde Park Begins Road Improvement Project

Here is the list of roads the Village of New Hyde Hark will be replacing or repairing, starting May 2022:

• Gilford Avenue between Terrace and Village Line

• Lowell Avenue between Central and New Hyde Park Road

• Broadway between Central and New Hyde Park Road

• Park Avenue between Central and New Hyde Park Road

• Central Boulevard between Lincoln and Washington

• S. 16th Street

• S. 14th Street

• S. 13th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

• S. 12th Street between 6th Ave and Village Line

• S. 11th between 1st and 2nd Avenue

• 5th Avenue between S.12th and S. 14th

• Hillside Boulevard between Bryant and Lowell (only doing 15’ of road along Southbound lane)

• 7th Avenue between Covert and S. 8th

• 8th Avenue between Covert and S. 8th

• Repairs on 5th Avenue and Lewis Avenue

• Resurface of S. 8th, S. 9th. and S. 10th where Nat Grid just completed gas line repairs

—Submitted by the Village of New Hyde Park