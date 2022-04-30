Sewanhaka Adopts Budget Ahead Of May 17 Vote

By Jennifer Corr -
0
56

The Sewanhaka Central High School District adopted its budget with a tax-levy increase of 2.87 percent, a figure that’s tax-cap compliant.

The total budget balanced at approximately $227.4 million, a 5.39 percent increase from the current year budget. Of those monies, approximately $28.5 million will be allocated towards administrative costs, approximately $172.6 million will be allocated towards program costs and $26.2 million will be allocated towards capital projects.

The budget will fund the following:
• Continuation of all current educational and co-curricular programs.
• New course offerings in business, English and family and consumer science.
• New courses such as Energy and the Environment, Biomedical Science, App Design and Development and Intro to Coding.
• Science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) offerings for middle schoolers.
• Increased implementation of co-teaching in special education and English as a New Language.
• Expanded professional development in math, English and world languages.
The following Capital improvements are
up for vote:
• New tennis courts at Carey High School.
• Cafeteria floor replacements at Elmont High School.
• Replace parking lot gates and fence at New Hyde Park High School.
• Replace Sewanhaka High School auditorium doors.
• New lockers at Floral Park High School.
• Exterior door replacement at various sites.
• Gymnasium curtain divider installations at various sites.
Also on the ballot, the district seeks permission to expend approximately $5.6 million from the capital reserve fund as part of Proposition #2. The fund was established by voters last May, and the voter’s approval is required whenever a capital reserve is established or monies are used from the fund. Approval of this proposition carries no impact to the tax levy. The monies will fund the following capital projects:
• Upgrade cafeterias and kitchens at Carey, Elmont, Floral Park and New Hyde Park.
• Site facility expansion for the Career and Technical Education program at Sewanhaka.
• General interior renovations.
The complete budget brochure and information on where to vote is available on the district’s website at sewanhakaschools.org.

—Submitted by the Sewanhaka Central High School District

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply