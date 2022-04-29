April Showers Bring May Flowers: Spring blossoms near you

It’s spring, and the world is alive with an assortment of pink, purple, yellow and white flowers. The spring is a reminder that the cold season is finally over and a period of warm nights and beach days is on the horizon.

Here is a list of places within the Western Nassau community where cherry blossoms, tulips, daffodils and other spring flowers can be found.

1 Venezia’s Garden Center of Mineola

Venezia’s Garden Center, 110 Jericho Tpke. in Mineola, sells plants and flowers, including the early spring Pansy, as well as garden accents like marble, Greek-style statues. The assortment of flowers, plants, accents and garden accessories, tools and materials is perfect for anyone who wants to create their own perfect garden at home.

2. Centennial Gardens

Centennial Gardens, on 251 Floral Pkwy. in Floral Park, is a 13-acre garden filled with shrubbery, trees, children’s gardens, programs and a bird sanctuary. The gardens are a cooperative venture of the Floral Park Conservation Society and the Village of Floral Park. It was dedicated in 2000 and the gardens fulfilled its name in 2008 when the Village of Floral Park Centennial was hosted there.

3. Clark Botanic Garden

Clark Botanic Garden, 193 I.U. Willets Rd. in Albertson, is a 12-acre “living museum” and educational facility. Collections at the garden include native spring wildflowers, conifers, roses, perennials, day-lilies, wetland plants, rock garden plants, herbs, butterfly plants, medicinal plants and more. Clark Botanic Garden also has a highly-regarded gift shop.

4. Eisenhower Park

Eisenhower Park, located at 1899 Park Blvd. in Westbury, is larger than Central Park, offering 930 acres of open space where residents can enjoy the swimming facility, athletic fields, picnic areas, playgrounds, fitness trails and more. Perhaps the scenic area in the park is Eisenhower Park Lake, featuring memorials, a pond full of turtles and, of course, beautiful trees accented with spring blossoms.

5. Old Westbury Gardens

Old Westbury Gardens, located at 71 Old Westbury Rd. in Old Westbury, is the former home of John S. Phipps, Margarita Grace Phipps and their four children. The house was completed in 1906, and the historic home sits in a 200-acre garden, with beautiful landscape designs, woodlands, ponds and lakes. Today, Old Westbury Gardens welcomes people near and far to tour the gardens, the historic home and to participate in programs and events.