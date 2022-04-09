NHP-GCP Students Excel In National Vocabulary Competition

Four New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District students participated in this year’s WordMasters Challenge, a national vocabulary competition involving nearly 125,000 students annually.

Manor Oaks sixth grader Anisha Ahmed earned a perfect score of 20 on the challenge. Nationally, only 64 sixth-graders achieved this result. She competed in the difficult Blue Division of the competition.

The three other NHP-GCP sixth-graders who participated in the competition also achieved outstanding results. They are Ethan Lin from New Hyde Park Road School, Ziyu Wang from Hillside Grade School and Mia Yurukov from Manor Oaks Schools.

The students were coached in preparation for the WordMasters Challenge by District Odyssey teacher Dominique Dunn.

—Submitted by the New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District