Northwell Health Employee Fatally Shot In New Hyde Park Parking Garage

The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad is investigating a homicide that occurred on March 31 at 4:10 PM in North New Hyde Park.

According to detectives, Third Precinct officers responded to multiple calls for shots fired in the lower parking garage area of 1999 Marcus Ave. Upon arrival, officers located a female, 33-years old, with multiple gun-shot wounds. The victim was being attended to by local medical staff from the facility. The female was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased at 4:49 PM by a hospital physician.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

“Late this afternoon, a Northwell employee was shot in the publicly-accessible parking garage of our facility at 1999 Marcus Ave., a collection of physician offices and specialty care practices,” a statement from Northwell Health read. “Several team members rendered aid at the scene and the victim was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead. We refer all further questions to Nassau County Police Department, which is actively investigating the incident. Northwell is providing counseling services to team members at the scene and mourns the heartbreaking loss of our colleague and team member.”

—Information provided by the Nassau County Police Department and Northwell Health