New Hyde Park Marks First St. Patrick’s Day Parade

If the rain and the wind couldn’t stop the New Hyde Park community from marching in the village’s first annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, nothing can.

Village of New Hyde Park Mayor Christopher Devane announced in February that the village would be hosting its first parade in partnership with the New Hyde Park Fire Department on March 12 in dedication to all first responders. Nassau County Police Department Commissioner Patrick Ryder was the grand marshal of the parade.

“Thank you to everyone who took time out of their rainy day to come show support for not only our department but all the other fire departments that made an appearance,” read a statement published on the New Hyde Park Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Marching in the parade included the New Hyde Park Lion’s Club, the local Knights of Columbus chapter, the Greater New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce, the Garden City Park Fire Department and other local groups.

“A good time was had by all at the first annual New Hyde Park St. Patrick’s Day Parade,” wrote Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena on her Facebook page. “Mayor Chris Devane gave a beautiful tribute to his late father, a cop’s cop, and to parade Grand Marshal Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. Certainly their Irish fathers in heaven are proud of their public service sons. As I told the crowd, New Hyde Park knows how to party rain or shine. It was heart-warming to see student artwork and signs decorate the parade route with messages of thanks to the amazing first responders.”