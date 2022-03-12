Blankets And Handwritten Letters Donated To Those In Need

New Hyde Park Road School students hand wrote encouraging letters to those in need as part of the Blankets of Hope project. Blankets of Hope, an educational nonprofit, helps students to practice empathy and kindness by asking them to write letters and donate blankets to the homeless.

Each class received one purple fleece blanket, and students collaborated to write a kind message that was attached to the blanket with twine. The blankets and letters were delivered to a local homeless shelter.

The project was organized by the school’s Building Leadership Team.

—Submitted by the New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District