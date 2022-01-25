Floral Park Man Arrested For Gun Possession

The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Floral Park man for the criminal possession of a weapon that occurred on Jan. 5 at 7:45 p.m. in Floral Park.

According to detectives, Criminal Intelligence Rapid Response Team (CIRRT) officers observed a 2015 Black Honda CRV on King Street with an adult male slumped over in the driver’s seat. Officers attempted to perform a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which the driver, now known as defendant Tyrone Vick, 24, was non-compliant. Officers conducted an investigation and a loaded black pistol was recovered. Vick was placed under arrested without incident. Further investigation led to the recovery of multiple pistol cartridges from Vick’s vehicle.

Vick is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle. He was arraigned on Jan. 6 at First District Court in Hempstead.

—Submitted by NCPD