On Dec. 1, the Greater New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce held a world class ribbon cutting for the official grand opening of Avion Express, located at 2035 Hillside Ave. in New Hyde Park. Avion specializes in forwarding your small packages all the way up to cargo size. Chamber board members and local elected officials were present for the occasion. More information about the company’s services can be found at www.avionxpress.com.

—Submitted by the Greater New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce