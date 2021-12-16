Town Officials Attend Lakeville Estates Civic Association’s Menorah Lighting

Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth and Receiver of Taxes Charlie Berman attended the Lakeville Estates Civic Association’s Third Menorah Lighting on Nov. 28 in New Hyde Park. The menorah lighting ceremony, which fell on the first night of Hanukkah, was led by Rabbi Randi Sheinberg of Temple Tikvah. The Lakeville Estates Civic Association presented Supervisor Bosworth with flowers and a gift to commemorate her eight years of distinguished service to the Town of North Hempstead. Attendees were treated to a performance by the Temple Tikvah choir and delicious treats and refreshments.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead