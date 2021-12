The Greater New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce recently made its first food drop off of its second annual Holiday Food Drive. The chamber is continuing to accept donations from the public at various member locations (visit www.nhpchamber.org to find a location), for drop off to another local food pantry at Christmas. A special thanks to Valley National Bank as storage point and to Flushing Bank for its generous donation of tote bags.

—Submitted by the Greater NHP Chamber of Commerce