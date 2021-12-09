Town To Host Final 2021 Shed The Meds Drop-Off Event

Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the town board, in partnership with Nassau County and the Nassau County Police Department, will be hosting a “Shed the Meds” pharmaceutical drop-off event on Saturday, Dec. 11 at Michael J. Tully Park located at 1801 Evergreen Ave. in New Hyde Park from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“These events are designed to keep potentially dangerous pharmaceuticals out of the hands of our children and help protect our environment,” Supervisor Bosworth said. “Pharmaceuticals that are improperly disposed of can end up in our landfills and drinking water. This is an opportunity for our residents to dispose of their pharmaceuticals in a safe manner.”

Accepted items will include prescriptions, prescription patches, prescription medications, prescription ointments, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, sample medications, and medications for pets.

Needles, sharps, aerosol cans, thermometers, ointments (liquid or lotion), hydrogen peroxide, inhalers, biohazardous waste, and medication from businesses will not be accepted.

For more information on this event, call 311 or 516-869-6311.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead