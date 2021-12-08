Chamber Member Awarded Businessperson Of The Year

Saveeta Barnes was awarded the Business Person of the Year for 2021 by the Greater New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce. Barnes is an extremely active member, serving as both second vice president, chamber secretary, as well as co-chair of the Finance and Beautification committees. Her work life finds her serving as branch manager and AVP of People’s United Bank in Garden City.

The presentation was made at the Nassau Council of Chambers of Commerce annual legislative breakfast at the Crest Hollow Country Club.

—Submitted by the Greater New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce