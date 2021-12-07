Family Members Perish In Serious Accident In New Hyde Park

A devastating wreck that happened on the morning of Nov. 28 in North New Hyde Park has one family torn apart.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, the fatal one car accident happened at 6:50 a.m. on Marcus Avenue near the intersection of Union Turnpike. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a 2009 Toyota Corolla overturned against a pole. Two female passengers, who were 39- and 71-years-old, were ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious trauma. They were both pronounced deceased by a North Shore/LIJ ambulance medic who arrived at the scene. The 41-year-old male driver was removed from the vehicle and transported to an area hospital where he currently remains in serious critical condition.

Once word got out about the horrific accident, it was revealed that the victims who died in the crash were mother and daughter Parshotam and Pallavi Saini. Parshotam was beloved by many in the community since she worked at the local Stop and Shop as a cashier. Hundreds of Facebook comments on a local community page from shoppers and members of the community flooded the comments section remembering her.

“I would look for her whenever I shopped there so I could have a few min together while she did my checkout,” one commented. She was so sweet and was always friendly and nice no matter what. It might seem so small but she really did impact my days.”

Another commenter added, “So sad. We will definitely miss her. She would always talk to me as I walked in to start work. [She was] such a sweet lady.”

A GoFundMe page, which as of press time has more than $23,000 raised, has been launched to help the family cover the funeral costs.

“Pallavi and her mother passed away in a horrific car accident in the early hours of Nov. 28,” the GoFundMe page said. “Her brother is fighting for his life in the hospital at present. Pallavi’s elderly father has [a] language barrier and is in need of medical help himself. We are seeking your help to support Pallavi’s funeral services, and any donation will help make an impact.”

If you would like to donate to help the Saini family, visit www.gofundme.com/f/6x3mrq-help-pallavi-saini-funeral-arrangements.