Herricks musicians recently joined together again on the Herricks High School stage in front of a socially distanced and eager audience of parents at the annual High School Tri-M Honors Concert. Each ensemble prepared a high caliber program featuring works encompassing a myriad of genres.

Congratulations to all musicians along with their dedicated teachers, Dr. Geoffrey Taylor (Jazz), Catherine Birke (Chamber Orchestra), Louise O’Hanlon (Chamber Choir) and Scott Stickley (Wind Ensemble).

—Submitted by Herricks Public Schools