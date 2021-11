Earlier this month, New York State Senator Anna M. Kaplan joined the Sikh community of New Hyde Park, Floral Park, and Bellerose for a parade celebrating the 552nd birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the First Master and Founder of Sikhism, the world’s fifth largest religion. The parade started at the Sikh house of worship Gurdwara Sant Sagar and traveled through the communities of Bellerose, Floral Park, and New Hyde Park.

—Submitted by the office of Senator Anna M. Kaplan