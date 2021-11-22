Herricks Cinema Reopens From Pandemic

Bow Tie Cinemas recently opened Herricks Cinemas in New Hyde Park on Friday, Nov. 12.

Herricks Cinemas will play brand new Hollywood movies starting with Marvel Studios’ Eternals, as well as Clifford The Big Red Dog, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tick, tick…BOOM! and Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch. Upcoming releases will include Ghostbusters: Afterlife, House of Gucci, Encanto, West Side Story, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sing 2 and more.

Tickets for movies are currently available for purchase on the Bow Tie App and at www.bowtiecinemas.com.

Bow Tie is one of the hundreds of exhibitors participating in the CinemaSafe® NATO initiative. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bow Tie Cinemas has instituted numerous new policies to keep its customers and employees safe and to comply with applicable guidelines. They include:

Upgrades to the mobile app and lobby kiosks to allow for contact-free purchasing of tickets and concession items

Installation of plexiglass barriers at box office and concession stand

Frequent cleaning of touch points throughout the day

Enhancements to overnight professional cleaning

“As our community successfully emerges from pandemic restrictions and closures, we look forward to once again serving our valued patrons on Long Island,” Ben Moss, owner and CEO, Bow Tie Cinemas, said. “To ensure the safety and comfort of our guests and staff, we will continue to follow enhanced cleaning protocols and applicable guidance on other safety protocols. Welcome back to the movies.”

For a full list of safety protocols and procedures, visit www.BowTieCinemas.com/SafeCinema. For any questions or comments, email SafeCinema@bowtiecinemas.com.

For more information about Bow Tie Cinemas, visit www.bowtiecinemas.com.

—Information provided by Bow Tie Cinemas