Village Gives Update On Covert Avenue Buildings

According to Village of Floral Park trustee Lynn Pombonyo, the latest progress with the fire damaged Covert Avenue properties includes the construction of a new, secure fence around the property. The fence is anchored, surrounding the property with seven feet of separation between the damaged walls and the fencing. This seven feet of separation allows for greater safety and access to the damaged structures for the village staff and construction workers. The sidewalk on Covert Avenue is now open for pedestrians and the parking meters are in operation.

The Village Court is now involved with this demolition project and our next goal is to demolish the remaining damaged walls. Building Superintendent Renee Marcus continues to work with the property owners and contractors to move onto the next steps required for reconstruction.

Mayor Kevin Fitzgerald also gave an update on the UBS Arena that is opening this weekend.

“Village Administrator Gerry Bambrick and I are very busy working on ensuring that the buffer area abutting Crocus and Mayfair Avenues and Hazel Place is preserved,” he said. “I would like to thank Gerry Bambrick for all of his work these past few weeks coordinating with the various agencies involved to ensure that they hear the voices of the residents on this important issue. Hopefully, it will be a good outcome.”

—Information provided by the Village of Floral Park