Coding Classes Are In Full Swing

Students at Hillside Grade School and Manor Oaks School have been learning the fundamentals of coding and how to think like a computer programmer in their coding classes, which have been underway since the start of this school year.

Under the leadership of districtwide coding/robotics teacher Lara Holzkamp, students in grades K-6 can learn the basics of coding and utilize various platforms, such as www.code.org, Scratch and Tynker. A new program this school year is CodeMonkey, a kid-friendly coding program that offers multiple online courses. The classes foster curiosity and encourage collaboration. Robotics is also offered as part of the curriculum.

“I am excited to continue to foster a love of technology and coding in our students,” Holzkamp said. She will rotate and begin teaching at Garden City Park School and New Hyde Park Road School in January.

—Submitted by the New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District