Chamber Holds A 30th Year Anniversary Ribbon Cutting

On Friday, Oct. 15, the Greater New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce held an anniversary ribbon cutting for two of its longtime members, The Gourmet Bake Shop and Market Place Publications for their 30 years in business.

The Gourmet Bake Shop has been serving the community in the same location at 775 Hillside Ave. in New Hyde Park for 30 years this month. Three decades of providing quality, fresh baked cakes, breads and desserts. Gourmet Bake Shop owners Joe and Judy Gifoli treated all to an abundance of delicious desserts and some nostalgia too. The store has on display a board of photos of the bakery and staff throughout the 30 years. Another display board shows the ads that were run in the Market Place paper 30 years ago when the store first opened in 1991.

Also celebrating its 30th year in business, is Market Place Publications. Owner Jeanette Frisina has a weekly advertising newspaper delivered direct to the homes and also a free weekly digital version serving New Hyde Park and surrounding neighborhoods specializing in all facets of marketing for small and medium sized businesses.

Frisina designed Joe Gifoli from Gourmet Bake Shops’ grand opening ads 30 years ago and the two are still doing business with each other today. These are the kinds of business relationships the chamber promotes as well as the importance of shopping local.

Visit www.nhpchamber.org for more photos.

—Submitted by the Greater New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce