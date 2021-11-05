John Tassiello Honored For 50 Years Of NHPFD Service

By Illustrated News Staff -
On Oct. 3, the New Hyde Park Enterprise Engine Company #1 Fire Department honored ex-Chief John Tassiello for his 50 years of service to the department. Nassau County Legislature Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello and numerous ex-chiefs of the department joined Tassiello to celebrate the milestone.

“Congratulations to ex-Chief Tassiello on his 50 years of dedicated service with the New Hyde Park Fire Department,” Presiding Officer Nicolello said. “On behalf of a grateful community, thank you for all you have done and continue to do to keep residents safe.”

—Submitted by the office of Richard Nicolello

