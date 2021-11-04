Board Of Education Celebrated

New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District’s Board of Education was recognized during a late October meeting in honor of School Board Recognition Week.

“Tonight, we acknowledge the important role school board members play in promoting and advocating for quality education,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jennifer Morrison-Raptis said.

Garden City Park School Principal Amy Sullivan, Hillside Grade School Principal Beth Torreano, Manor Oaks School Principal Jane Ruthkowski, New Hyde Park Road School Principal Kim LaRegina and Assistant Principals Denise Connolly and Laura Caines collaborated on a message to the board. Each took a turn reading the letter as a thanks from all four school buildings. They distributed handmade, district-themed gifts to each board member and dedicated the children’s book “The Word Collector” by Peter H. Reynolds to the board as a symbol of the schools’ commitment to focusing on the district’s Portrait of a Learner program.

The president of the New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Teachers Association, community members, the administrative team and all four school building PTAs also thanked the board for their dedication to the district.

—Submitted by the NHP-GCP Union Free School District