NHP Residents Achieve Eagle Scout Rank

New Hyde Park residents Matthew Zaromatidis and James Capodanno of Boy Scout Troop 544 were honored by Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello and NYS Assemblyman Ed Ra for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout.

“I am honored to stand alongside the families of these two outstanding young men to recognize them for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout,” Presiding Officer Nicolello said. “With young leaders like Matthew and James working to make our community better, there is no doubt our future is bright.”

—Submitted by the office of Richard Nicollelo