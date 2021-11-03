Boy Scouts Honored

On Oct. 17, a ceremony was held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Lindenhurst to bestow Catholic religious awards to qualifying Scouts. Three members of Troop 544 earned the Ad Altare Dei emblem. This medal is earned only after candidates complete a six-month long program that parallels the seven Sacraments. Candidates must also perform multiple hours of community service. To complete the program, candidates must appear before a Board of Review and demonstrate their knowledge.

Throughout the program, Scouts are mentored by a certified Religious Emblems Counselor. Dr. Mary Ann Wolert-Zaromatidis is the Troop 544 REC. She dedicated her time and knowledge to ensure the Scouts were qualified to successfully complete the program.

—Submitted by Joseph Fitzgerald of Troop 544