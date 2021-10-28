Sewanhaka High School Announces New Program

By Alexandra Andrade

Sewanhaka High School’s Family and Consumer Sciences Department is thrilled to announce its new project, FACSfreSH, a student-run vegetable garden. With the help of 10th grader, Mathew Cruz of Troop 298 in New Hyde Park, the idea blossomed into a reality during the summer of 2021. Through his Star Scout Project, Cruz’s goal was to give back to Sewanhaka High School by building a bridge for the future. Troop leaders, teachers, parents, and students from across the Sewanhaka Central High School District got together to build four raised garden beds. The goal is to provide our students with a hands-on learning experience that will positively impact their educational experience for years to come.

The Introduction to Culinary Arts class is learning about gardening, nutrition, and using our homegrown ingredients in cooking labs. The term farm-to table has new meaning as students learn the connection between nature and their own food supply. Late summer was the perfect time to plant our fall crops. We planted beets, squash, peas, spinach and kale. With the help of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Nassau County, students got their first lesson on planting seeds and the optimal conditions to reap a great fall harvest. Planning ahead, students have also planted garlic and flower bulbs that will bloom into beautiful flowers in the spring. By working together and challenging the students to lead, the Sewanhaka community is thriving.

—Alexandra Andrade is the chairperson/coordinator of Family and Consumer Sciences at Sewanhaka High School