Facilities Expansions And Updates In Floral Park-Bellerose

The Floral Park-Bellerose Union Free School District is proud to announce that both school buildings, Floral Park-Bellerose School and John Lewis Childs School, welcomed students into new and renovated spaces for the 2021-22 school year. The expansion and renovation plans were made possible due to the bond work approved by voters in October 2018.

The goal of these updates was to establish an equitable 21st-century learning environment designed to support the district’s academic goals and curriculum, student’s emotional and social needs, and to preserve the community’s investment in the two schools.

Both buildings received new additions, which include state-of-the-art Discovery Labs, art studios and new general education classrooms. At Floral Park-Bellerose School, the updates will also include the transition of existing space into a mindfulness room and a multimedia room. At John Lewis Childs School, a multipurpose auxiliary cafeteria was created, which will also be used as a community room for events. Some updates, such as the installation of new furniture, are still underway.

—Submitted by the Floral Park-Bellerose Union Free School District