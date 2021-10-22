Herricks Introduces Seal Of Biliteracy Opportunity

The Herricks Public Schools is excited to announce that students will now have the opportunity to achieve the New York State Seal of Biliteracy (NYSSB). The NYSSB recognizes students who develop high levels of proficiency in English and one or more world languages.

Students have multiple pathways to achieve this recognition by their senior year. Students can demonstrate high levels of proficiency in Chinese, French, Italian, or Spanish that are offered at Herricks, or in a language that may be spoken at home.

There are over 33 languages that are spoken by our diverse student population. The NYSSB affirms and recognizes our diverse population by encouraging high achievement in English and languages other than English. Our goal is to continue to engage, excite, and motivate our learners to be bilingual, biliterate, and respectful of others.

More information about the program is available at www.nysed.gov/world-languages/new-york-state-seal-biliteracy-nyssb.

—Submitted by Herricks Public Schools

