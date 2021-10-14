Chamber Hosts Annual Golf Outing

After a one year break due to last year’s restrictions, the Greater New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce and New Hyde Park Lions held their annual charity golf outing, on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at the Harbor Links Golf Course.

Seventy-six golfers filled the course on a beautiful breezy day with an additional 35 joining in for dinner. Sponsors were recognized, awards for golfing success were handed out, fantastic raffle prizes were earned, and thousands of dollars were raised for charity. Avo Taco’s, Tiki Bar and Stretch Lab’s participation made the day that much more fun.

The chamber’s Benevolence Committee donated $1,000 to the Katie McBride Foundation. The crowning moment of the evening came when Chamber Past President Ralph Ventura was surprised with a birthday celebration in his honor.

—Submitted by Mark Laytin