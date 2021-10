Fifth-graders in Peter Halligan’s class at Hillside Grade School have been using Google Jamboard, a digital interactive whiteboard app, for their HMH Science Dimensions unit.

Using the app on their district-provided Chromebooks, students identified how and when scientists and engineers work together to make discoveries and solve problems. They also utilized the new Newline Board in the classroom for the lesson.

—Submitted by New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District