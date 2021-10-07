Garden City Massage Therapist Indicted For Forcibly Touching Clients

Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce A. Smith announced the indictment of a New Hyde Park man on charges he inappropriately touched clients while practicing massage therapy without a license at a Garden City spa.

Sut-Ho Leung (also known as “Mike”), 60, of New Hyde Park, was arraigned before Judge Robert Bogle on 14 counts of unauthorized practice of profession, two counts of forcible touching and two counts of sexual abuse in the third degree. Leung faces a potential maximum sentence of up to 4 years in prison on each of the 14 counts of unauthorized practice of a profession. The defendant is due back in court on Nov. 12.

“A relaxing massage turned threatening and disturbing when this defendant allegedly used his massage table as a means to victimize clients,” Acting DA Smith said. “NCDA believes there could be other victims and encourage anyone who believes they may have been victimized by the defendant to call the Special Victims Bureau at 516-571-1266.”

According to the indictment and investigation, on Jan. 2, Leung, whose wife is believed to be the owner of O Spa, located at 927 Franklin Ave. in Garden City, met with the victim for a scheduled massage. During the massage, Leung allegedly reached his hands over the victim’s shoulders and touched her breast inappropriately. The victim tried to cover herself, but Leung allegedly continued touching the victim. Leung was practicing unlicensed at the time of the incident.

Leung was arrested by the Garden City Police Department on Jan. 6.

In early March of 2021, an undercover operation was initiated at O Spa by NCDA and the Garden City Police Department. During the operation, captured on video recording, Leung was seen continuing to practice massage without a license, and was arrested on March 9.

NCDA and the Garden City Police Department continued to investigate and identified at least 10 additional victims who received a massage from Leung, who was practicing unlicensed, between Nov. 21, 2020 and Jan. 1, 2021. Leung allegedly inappropriately touched the breast of one of these additional victims on Dec. 6, 2020.

If you believe you have been the victim of Sut-Ho Leung, contact the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office Special Victims Bureau at 516-571-1266.

—Submitted by office of the Nassau County District Attorney