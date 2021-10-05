Civic Association Keeps Streets Clean

Recently members of the Lakeville Estates Civic Association (LECA) took to the streets to clean up debris that was along the sidewalks on Hillside Avenue. According to LECA’s Bill Cutrone, the sidewalks of Hillside Avenue for years have been neglected because of the conflicting polices of New York State’s DOT and the Town of North Hempstead. State law says that the state is only responsible from curb-to-curb on state roads and the local municipality must maintain everything beyond that point, which includes sidewalks and trees. The Town of North Hempstead feels differently, so the sidewalks and dead trees are in no man land.

“The civic with its volunteers, try to maintain the best they can,” Cutrone added.

—Information provided by the Lakeville Estates Civic Association