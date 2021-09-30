Students Recognized For Their Artwork

New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District students were recognized for their artwork in the districtwide 2021-22 calendar during the board of education meeting held on Sept. 13.

The recognized students are: Adam Gheevarghese and Hailey Nacewicz from Garden City Park School; Manahil Essani and Isabella Madden from Hillside Grade School; Angel Joggish, Emma McPartland and Rebekah Zachariah from Manor Oaks School; and Hania Joy, Carter Krafchin and Leah Sanichara from New Hyde Park Road School. Gheevarghese, Nacewicz and McPartland were not in attendance.

The students received a certificate of recognition from Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jennifer Morrison.

—Submitted by the New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District