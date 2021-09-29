Italian Presentation To Be Held In Marcus Christ Center

On Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Marcus Christ Center in New Hyde Park, Sal Primeggia will present his program, Religions And Superstitions In The Lives Of Italians And Italian Americans. Professor Primeggia will explain what makes Italian and Italian-Americans religious devotion unique. It’s an old-age blend of Catholic and folklore traditions that include God, saints and assorted superstitious beliefs

Primeggia is a favorite sociology professor at Adelphi University. His series of lectures on Italian Culture and Heritage are informative, interesting, energetic and filled with his sense of humor to keep things moving.

Admission is free. Invite your family and friends. It’s an evening you will not want to miss. For additional information, you can call 646-438-2838.

—Submitted by Cellini Lodge Foundation, New Hyde Park