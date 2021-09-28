Herricks Homecoming Celebrates School Community Connection

Herricks High School’s field was glowing with exhilaration as students, staff members and residents rejoiced in being together for the Sept. 17 Homecoming festivities. The Highlanders faced off against Long Beach in an action-packed game, and cheerleaders and spectators supported their home team with enthusiasm.

The bleachers were filled with blue as attendees donned their boldest Herricks attire, and the band performed throughout the evening. The halftime show welcomed a new tradition: The Highlander 10, which honored 10 members of the senior class who are actively involved in their school and community and were nominated by peers. India Carranza, Stephanie Chan, Chloe Chang, Kannan Datt, Maria Defex, Jasmine Feng, Rachel Lee, Ryan Oomen, Pranati Patnam and Keneil Soni received applause and cheers as their names were announced.

School spirit shone throughout the district earlier in the day as well, and afternoon pep rallies at the High School and Middle School spotlighted athletes and celebrated Herricks unity.

