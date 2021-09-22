Synagogue Hit Hard By Hurricane Ida

The Rabbi and congregants of Temple Tikvah happily looked forward to reentering their sanctuary for the High Holidays after a long year of COVID restrictions and virtual services only to be met by the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

On Thursday morning, the president, Andrea Comochero, and Rabbi Sheinberg entered the building to discover more than four feet of water in the building. The flooding was a result of overflowing water from nearby Herricks Pond that streamed down Herricks Road into the building. Furniture was upended and books were floating, but fortunately The Torahs, the most sacred artifacts, remained unharmed.

Many volunteers arrived and worked diligently to remove the water and assess the damage, but they still needed to prepare for the holidays. Neighboring congregations generously reached out to offer their assistance and to share their space.

The leadership of the Temple is assessing the damages, estimated at more than $1,000,000 and planning for repairs and restoration. The president said, “Although we mourn the loss of our building, Temple Tikvah is more than a building. We are a family and community that feels like home.”

They have reached out to local officials for assistance and received an immediate response. Congressman Tom Suozzi and State Senator Anna Kaplan, who visited the building to tour the damage, have lent their support and FEMA and the Office of Emergency Management have been to the building to assess the damages.

As Yom Kippur approached, the holiest day of the year, the members of Temple Tikvah joined together for virtual services.

To make a donation to help Temple Tikvah rebuild, go to www.templetikvah.org and hit the donate button.

—Information provided by Temple Tikvah