Target Inches Closer To Opening In New Hyde Park

If you’ve driven past the Lake Success Shopping Center recently, you’ve most likely noticed that the former Sears, which is set to become a Target, is still under construction. The hold-up? Target now wants to expand its presence and take over the entire building, which is different than what was originally planned.

Back in 2019, Target submitted an application to the Town of North Hempstead to open a store at the old Sears location that is located at 1400 Union Tpke., which closed back in November 2018.

At first, Target planned to only occupy the cellar and the ground floor of the building while another retailer would occupy the second floor with a separate entrance. This new Target location was going to follow Target’s “small” store format and have a 78,400-square-foot area.

“I can confirm Target has plans to open a store at the Lake Success Shopping Center in New Hyde Park,” a Target spokesperson said when Anton Media Group reached out for comment about the new development. “We’re excited to bring an easy, safe and convenient shopping experience to new guests in the community with this new Target store. Located at 1400 Union Tpke. the store will be approximately 115,000 square feet over three levels. As we get closer to opening the store, we’ll have more specific details to share—including how the shopping experience will be tailored to serve local guests and the grand opening date.”

According to RIPCO Real Estate LLC’s website, Lake Success Shopping Center is considered to be among the busiest and most successful shopping centers in New York. Some of the center’s major co-tenants include Bed, Bath & Beyond, Sephora, Shake Shack and Iavarone Market.

RIPCO Real Estate is the firm that represents the owners of the shopping center.

It is said that the new Target is expected to open sometime in the second-half of 2022. In Nassau, there are already nine other Target locations, some of which include Port Washington North, Westbury, Elmont, Hicksville and Levittown.