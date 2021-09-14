Progress Made On Buildings That Were Damaged In Fire

In September 2020, 10 businesses were lost in a serious fire that broke out on Covert Avenue in Floral Park. Once the fire was put out by local fire departments and the damage was accessed, Park Place, coffee shop Villagers Perk, Italian bistro Capo, Luna Eyelash, VI Pizza, boutique K. Hunter, an abandoned Taekwondo store, Covert Optical, Covert Barbershop and Covert Nail and Spa were lost.

Due to heavy structural damage, the buildings were ultimately knocked down and the rebuilding process has begun.

“The debris cleanup for the entire site has been substantially completed,” the Village of Floral Park’s Building Superintendent Renee Marcus said in a letter. “Now that the walls, floors and basements are exposed, the owners will be bringing back their consultants to analyze the remaining structure in order to provide proper support for the proposed rebuild. The exterminator has been monitoring the site daily to mitigate any potential pest control issues and prevent future problems.”

Marcus added that the village is coordinating with the owners on a plan to reopen the sidewalks by the end of this month.

“We will continue to work with the contractors to ensure that loaded dumpsters will be removed and replaced with empty ones as quickly as possible and check that the site remains clean. Further updates will be shared once they have been confirmed.”

Some businesses have already moved on from their previous buildings such as Capo who relocated to Franklin Square, VI Pizza relocated to Garden City as Pizzeria G and Park Place moved to New Hyde Park at what was formerly known as the Olde Trading Post.

If anyone has any questions or concerns about the reconstruction, they can email FPBuildings@fpvillage.org.