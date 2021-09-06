Chamber Welcomes State Farm

On Friday, Aug. 20, the Greater New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting for the State Farm Insurance Agency located at 1644 Hillside Ave. in New Hyde Park. The agency was actually opened by John Perrone and John Perrone, Sr. during the 2020 COVID restrictions, so the ribbon cutting was delayed until the time was right. In addition to the Perrones and their staff, the iconic State Farm “Jake” was also present.

Local office holders present included Lee Seeman, Town of North Hempstead Councilwoman; Gina Sillitti, State Assemblymember; and Maureen O’Connell, Nassau County Clerk. Present from the chamber were: Cheryl Fajardo, President; and board members Donna Pagano, Saveeta Barnes, Jeanette Frisina, Larry Armstrong, Stewart Small, Bianca O’Brien, Ed Stone, Mark Laytin, and Richard DeMartino. Also present was chamber member John Giuffre and Dana DeSimpliciis, who is an executive administrator.

—Submitted by the Greater New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce