Queens Man Arrested For Multiple New Hyde Park Burglaries

The Nassau County Police Department arrested a Queens man earlier this month for multiple burglaries that occurred in New Hyde Park, Garden City Park, Floral Park and other local areas.

Defendant Sean Smith was arrested when police were dispatched for a suspicious person climbing onto the roof of a jewelery store on Bedford Avenue in Bellmore. Smith fled before police arrived, but was soon located and placed under arrest without incident. Once under arrest, Nassau County Police determined that Smith was responsible for the following burglaries:

Tuesday, Aug. 9—Flawless Beauty Salon located at 1177 Broadway Rd. in Hewlett; Tuesday, Aug. 9—Woodmere Lanes located at 948 Broadway Rd. in Hewlett; Tuesday, Aug. 9—Woodmere Farms located at 1102 Broad Rd. in Woodmere; Wednesday, Aug. 10—Chandni Restaurant located at 721 Elmont Rd. in Elmont; Aug. 5—Cure Med Pharmacy located at 2020 Lakeville Rd. in North New Hyde Park; Tuesday, Aug. 3—Derrick’s Auto Repair located at 268-08 Hillside Ave. in Floral Park Centre; Tuesday, Aug. 3—Chef Wang located at 1902 Jericho Tpke. in New Hyde Park; Aug. 2—Derrick’s Auto Repair located at 268-08 Hillside Ave. in Floral Park Centre; Thursday, July 29— Maharani Supermarket located at 1620 Hillside Ave. in North New Hyde Park; Saturday, July 24—Hewlett Jewelers located at 1344 Broadway in Hewlett; Wednesday, July 21—American Drive-in Cleaners located at 1345 Peninsula Blvd. in Hewlett; Saturday, July 10—Thomas Poomkudy DDS located at 248-50 Jericho Tpke in Bellerose Terrace; Friday, July 9—RAI Design located at 2150 Jericho Tpke. in Garden City Park; and Friday, July 9—Sansone Market located at 2147 Jericho Tpke. in Garden City Park.

Ultimately, Smith was charged with 13 counts of third-degree burglary and three counts of third-degree attempted burglary. He was arraigned in Hempstead on Aug. 13.

—Information provided by the NCPD