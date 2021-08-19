Chamber Welcomes Sweet Charlie’s

On Friday, Aug. 6, the Greater New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce held a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for Sweet Charlie’s Ice Cream Store at 3336 Hillside Ave. Not only are their treats delicious, but each customer’s order is made from scratch, right before your very eyes utilizing a unique technology that freezes the ice cream base while mix-ins are added. It is worth the trip just to watch the helpful and enthusiastic staff create your very own order.

In addition to the Shah family and their staff, several local politicians were present as well. They were Presiding Officer of the Nassau County Legislature Richard Nicolello; NYS Assemblywoman Gina Sillitti; Town of North Hempstead Clerk Wayne Wink; and Kay Farrell representing Councilman Angelo Ferrara. Present from the chamber were President Cheryl Fajardo, as well as board members: Larry Armstrong, Jeanette Frisina, Jose Jacob, Smitha Lukose-Khan, Mark Laytin, Bianca O’Brien, Howard Schneiderman and Ed Stone.

—Submitted by the Greater New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce