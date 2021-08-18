Cellini Lodge Charitable Foundation Awards Scholarships

By Joseph Sciame

The Cellini Lodge #2206 and its Cellini Charitable Foundation recently announced the recipients of this year’s annual scholarship competition. All applicants were thanked for their participation and hailed at a Scholarship Program night on June 24. Special guest speaker for the event was New York State Grand Lodge President, F. Anthony Naccarato, who recognized the achievements of all present with their respective families. He and many others that night wished them all the best in their future endeavors. This year’s competition was steep in that each student had stellar accomplishments and GPAs, making the committee’s decision process to be that much more difficult.

Among the 11 students recognized at the high school graduating level or in graduate school programs, were high school graduates: Marco Luca Cangemi of Chaminade High School, Ronald Marciano III of Garden City High School, Mika Pietromonaco Spahn of Herricks High School, Giovanni Tallini of Chaminade High School, Ashton Soderlund of Syosset High School and Michael Vitucci of The Wheatley School. For our college graduates, congratulations were extended to Sabrina Maria Cangemi at St. John’s University, Olivia Duffy at the University of Alabama, Gianna Masi at Hofstra University, and Cristina Palma Pietromonaco at Sacred Heart University, all of whom are going on to graduate studies.

It was a pleasure to help each of our scholarship recipients achieve all that they wish to in the best way possible, and that is by providing recognition, encouragement and a financial gift from the Cellini Lodge and Cellini Charitable Foundation.

Mary Modica, President of the Cellini Lodge #2206 and herself an educator by profession and former school principal said, “We are so incredibly proud of all our applicants and cannot wait to see what the future holds for each of them. Best of luck to all of them.”

The scholarship night event took place at the auditorium of the Notre Dame Parish School and included some light refreshments.

—Joseph Sciame is affiliated with Cellini Lodge #2206