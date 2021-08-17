Village Sees Uptick In Gun Incidents

Recently, the Village of New Hyde has seen a slight uptick in incidents that have involved guns leading the Nassau County Police Department to make several arrests during a traffic stop.

According to Gang Investigation Squad detectives, a party was being held on Aug. 3 at 11:20 p.m. in the vicinity of 50 Nassau Terminal Rd. when several people began to severely beat a 23-year-old male victim. A 19-year-old female victim attempted stop the fight when two of the people took out pistols and pointed them at her while another person hit her over the head with a glass bottle. The subjects fired multiple shots into the large crowd and struck a 38-year-old male victim in the leg before fleeing the scene in multiple vehicles. Upon officer arrival, the male victim who was physically beaten was already transported by a private vehicle to a nearby hospital and is currently in stable condition. The male victim shot in leg was transported by a Nassau County Police ambulance and is in stable condition. The female victim, who was hit over the head with a glass bottle, declined medical attention at the scene. Detectives are requesting anyone with information regarding the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

On the following day on Aug. 4, Nassau County Police detectives arrested six people for possession of a loaded weapon in New Hyde Park.

According to Gang Investigation Squad detectives, officers observed a 2017 Jeep that had obstructed license plates and dark tinted windows traveling westbound on Jericho Turnpike. Officers conducted a traffic and safety stop in the vicinity of 2045 Jericho Tpke. After an investigation was conducted, a loaded .22 caliber pistol was found inside the vehicle and all six occupants were placed under arrest without incident. The defendants are: Shane Phillip Morris, 27, of Brooklyn; Ricky Way, 28, of Staten Island; Rhyan Heyward, 22, of Brooklyn; Tatyana Vanae Stevens, 26, of Brooklyn; Charles Lafon, 36, of Brooklyn; and Bernie Celestine, 29, of Brooklyn.

All six defendants are being charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a loaded firearm. Additionally, the driver of the vehicle, Morris, is also charged with multiple vehicle traffic law violations. They were arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Aug. 5.

—Information provided by the NCPD