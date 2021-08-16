Police Investigate Bias Crime In Floral Park

By Illustrated News Staff -
0
14

Third Squad Detectives are investigating a burglary/bias incident that occurred between Monday, Aug. 2, at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 5:41 p.m. in Floral Park Center.

According to detectives, an unknown person entered a Sikh Temple located at 383 Jericho Tpke. A ladder was discovered leaning against the outside of the building, which allowed the subject to enter through a window. Graffiti was located on the roof, windows and the fence.

The black spray paint contained bias slurs and religious words.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.

SHARE
Previous articleFive SCOPE Award Winners In NHP-GCP
Illustrated News Staff
Since 1930, the New Hyde Park Illustrated News has loyally provided New Hyde Park with local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply