Police Investigate Bias Crime In Floral Park

Third Squad Detectives are investigating a burglary/bias incident that occurred between Monday, Aug. 2, at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 5:41 p.m. in Floral Park Center.

According to detectives, an unknown person entered a Sikh Temple located at 383 Jericho Tpke. A ladder was discovered leaning against the outside of the building, which allowed the subject to enter through a window. Graffiti was located on the roof, windows and the fence.

The black spray paint contained bias slurs and religious words.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.