Floral Park Resident Named VP Of Environmental Investigation & Remediation

D&B Engineers and Architects, the venerable engineering organization founded in 1965 and headquartered in Woodbury, has changed its corporate structure and also announced the appointment of six new shareholders as part of its new “Vision for the Future.”

D&B Engineers and Architects President Steven A. Fangmann, speaking on behalf of the D&B Board of Directors, stated, “We elected to change the firm’s corporate structure from a P.C. (Professional Corporation) to a D.P.C. (Design Professional Corporation) in response to our continuing strong growth and business evolution. The change represents a new vision of the future, creating both a direction and a pathway to achieve this vision. While there is a commonality of sustainable engineering and environmental solutions in all our project areas, this move creates a solid foundation for success by advancing new market sectors and practice areas.”

The new shareholders of D&B Engineers and Architects, D.P.C representing the firm’s new “Vision for the Future” include Frank DeVita of Floral Park, who is now Vice President of Environmental Investigation & Remediation.

President Fangmann added, “D&B’s practice concentrations are rooted in dynamic life cycle business segments that range from water and wastewater to civil engineering and environmental investigation as well as remediation. We honor our firm’s legacy by deploying a process of continual improvement as a defining part of our culture, as well as by enabling upward movement for talented employees within our corporate structure.”

—Submitted by D&B Engineers and Architects