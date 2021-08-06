Chamber Welcomes Orangetheory

Recently, the Greater New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for a new member of the business community. Baldur and Marian Dujmovits had the grand opening for their third Orangetheory Fitness Center. Their first is in Carle Place, the second is in the King Kullen shopping center in Garden City Park, and this brand new one is located at 1706 Lakeville Rd. in New Hyde Park.

Orangetheory is different from other places you could work out in that everything is done in classes and by reservation. Participants proceed based on age and level of fitness, but all do similar exercises at different levels of intensity, the goals being to raise your monitored heartrate, and increase the activity of your metabolism. They have a dedicated staff that monitors each participant throughout the workouts.

In addition to owners Marian and Baldur and their staff, attendees included chamber president Cheryl Fajardo; chamber second vice president Saveeta Barnes; past presidents Mark Laytin and Ralph Ventura; and board member Ed Stone.

Politicians in attendance were Nassau County Legislator Ellen Birnbaum, Town of North Hempstead Clerk Wayne Wink; and from the New York State Assembly Ed Ra and Gina Sillitti.

“I am grateful that the fitness sector that was hit so hard by the COVID-19 pandemic is not only rebounding, but growing,” Legislator Birnbaum said. “It was a pleasure to join the local business community to wish everyone at Orangetheory the best of luck and I thank the Greater New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce for all they do.”

—Submitted by the Greater NHP Chamber of Commerce