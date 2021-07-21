New Assistant Principal Appointed

New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District is pleased to announce that Laura Caines-Giralde has been appointed as the assistant principal of Hillside Grade School and Manor Oaks School.

Caines-Giralde, a resident of Westbury, comes to the NHP-GCP community from the Westbury Union Free School District. There, she served as an ENL teacher and completed a building-level administrative internship with the principal of Drexel Avenue School. During her internship, Caines-Giralde participated in Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports meetings and on-going data analysis and presentations to faculty and staff, planned and presented Parent University Workshops based on ways to academically support students and facilitated curriculum writing using a Universal Backwards Design template for Writing Units. Prior to her time in Westbury, she served as a classroom teacher and instructional coach at P.S. 43 in Far Rockaway. She also completed a district-level administrative internship in Massapequa Union Free School District in 2019.

Caines-Giralde earned her Bachelor of Arts in Education from Hofstra University, her Master in Education from Queens College, her Master in TESOL from Hofstra University and her Advanced Certificate in Educational Leadership from Hofstra University. She is currently working on receiving her Doctorate in Educational and Policy Leadership from Hofstra University. She also holds a New York State Professional Certification as a School District Leader, New York State Initial Certification as a School Building Leader, New York State Professional Certification in TESOL (K-12), and New York State Permanent Certification (pre-K through 6).

—Submitted by the New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District