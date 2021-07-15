StretchLab Opens In New Hyde Park

Recently, the Greater New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce hosted its world-class ribbon cutting for new business community member StretchLab located at 1618 Marcus Ave. across the street from Clinton Martin Park. This location is the first of three that the owners will open in the county. StretchLab uses proprietary diagnostics to analyze the posture, mobility and flexibility of clients. After diagnosis, an individual program is designed and implemented by the staff, to improve the client’s performance in those areas.

In addition to owners Christopher Parra, Suzanne Kraemer-Parra, and Mark Maley as they cut the ribbon were Nassau County Legislator Ellen Birnbaum, County Clerk Maureen O’Connell, North Hempstead Clerk Wayne Wink, State Assemblyman Ed Ra, Chamber President Cheryl Fajardo, several chamber board members, and employees of StretchLab.

—Submitted by the Greater New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce