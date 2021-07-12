Garden City Man Arrested For NHP DWI Accident That Kills Pedestrian

The Homicide Squad reports the arrest of a Garden City man at 12:30 a.m. on July 3 in New Hyde Park.

According to detectives, at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 20-year-old defendant Steven Moscatiello was operating a gray-colored 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on Jericho Turnpike at the intersection of Cherry Lane when he struck a 50-year-old male pedestrian. Daniel Sandstrom of Huntington Station succumbed to his injuries and at 12:51 a.m. was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Moscatiello is charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter and DWI. He was arraigned July 3 in First District Court in Hempstead.