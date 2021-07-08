New Technology Director Appointed In NHP-GCP

New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District is pleased to announce that District Technology Integration Specialist Jennifer Scamell has been promoted to director of technology and innovation.

Scamell, a resident of Oyster Bay, has been with the district since 1998, working as a classroom teacher at Manor Oaks School and Hillside Grade School. In September of 2018, she began working as the district’s technology integration specialist. Through this role, Scamell coordinated the 1:1 Chromebook initiative for all in-person learners and Chromebook loans for all remote students, initiated and set up the Clever Single Sign-On for all teachers and students, communicated with companies to ensure Education Law Section 2D compliance, provided technical support for all stakeholders and offered professional development and differentiated coaching to teachers for the successful integration of technology in the classroom. Within the district, Scamell is also a professional development instructor, providing website training to colleagues; Hillside Grade School’s webmaster; co-adviser of Student Council and co-adviser of the yearbook.

Outside of New Hyde Park-Garden City Park, Scamell serves as a Nassau tract course instructor, a collegial circle facilitator and a tech liaison. She received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from SUNY Cortland, her Master of Science in Elementary Education from Queens College and an Advanced Certificate in Educational Leadership from the College of St. Rose.

—Submitted by the New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District