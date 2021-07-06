Village’s Street Fair Returns This Fall

The Village of New Hyde Park’s 24th annual Street Fair is officially back on Jericho Turnpike on Sept. 18 after a two-year hiatus. Back in 2019, the village held a Community Day event at Memorial Park instead of closing down the stretch of Jericho Turnpike between Covert Avenue and New Hyde Park Road. The reasoning behind the temporary cancellation of the annual street fair was because of the third track project that was happening on Covert Avenue, only a few blocks away from the fair. The former village board said that the Community Day event would avoid traffic and safety hazards from the construction. For obvious reasons, the street fair was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

One of the attendees at this year’s street fair will be the Greater Chamber of Commerce of New Hyde Park.

“We are happy to see this year that the Village of New Hyde Park has its wonderful street fair,” President of the Greater New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce Cheryl Fajardo said. “The fair brings great exposure to our local businesses. The Greater New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce is having a table and is giving away 500 goody bags with gifts from our local business members. We have over 230 members, and we have room to expand, so if you are one of those businesses that want to expand your exposure in the community, come to our table and sign up. We will be having a raffle for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate to any chamber member restaurant of your choice.”

The chamber will also be having its Golf outing on Sept. 22 at Harbor Links. Anyone that wants to come to play with the chamber can sign up at its table at the fair.

“Even if you do not play golf, come to our dinner,” Fajardo said. “The entire day is a truly wonderful experience where all proceeds go to local charities. We look forward to meeting you.”

According to the village, they’re in the midst of planning the event and don’t have much information as of yet to provide.

The annual Street Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 on Jericho Turnpike. The fair’s rain date would be the following week on Sept. 25.